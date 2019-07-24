Register
09:07 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defense Minister and Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2019.

    Will von der Leyen Change Europe’s Course After the Election? A Word to Sovereigntists

    FABRIZIO BENSCH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The election of the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has led to a new confrontation in the Italian government. Representatives of the League party did not support the candidacy of von der Leyen but the votes of the Five Star Movement members were decisive in her election.

    Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and leader of the League, commented on the incident: “Having betrayed the trust of the Italians who voted for the changes, the members of the Five Stars voted for the candidate proposed by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, along with Matteo Renzi and Silvio Berlusconi.”

    It seems that Europeanism has again gained the upper hand in the EU. Marco Zanni, leader of the Identity and Democracy (ID) political group in the European Parliament, reflects on whether there are chances to change Europe from the inside.

    Sputnik: How will you build your policy towards the newly elected Ursula von der Leyen? Will you seek to compromise or continue the hardline opposition?

    Marco Zanni: We will oppose all decisions of this Commission that repeat the decisions of the previous one. If the name or position changes but the essence remains the same, we certainly can’t turn a blind eye. We are here to represent the demands of our voters at the EU level. We are responsible only to them and not to people who just want to take seats or make compromises. This is what we have demonstrated by not supporting the candidacy of von der Leyen.

    Sputnik: The election of von der Leyen was hailed as a victory for the Europeanists. Will the European Union change its course as sovereigntists had holed?

    Marco Zanni: I doubt the EU can guarantee its citizens changes. I am sure of one thing: we will not support such an approach to EU governance and we will not allow people who want to lead Europe without being aware how this affects their voters, to do so without consequences.

    Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference after the vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference after the vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019

    Sputnik: Your faction calls itself “Identity and Democracy”, what policies will it focus on within the EU?

    Marco Zanni: We will focus on the three pillars that are the basis of our political group's programme: the growth of the European economy, attention to internal security issues and a different approach to managing migration policy. The main goal is to restore dignity and competence to the member states of the European Union.

    Sputnik: What kind of relationship do you intend to build with Russia?

    Marco Zanni: With Russia, we have always advocated pragmatism and will consider the possibility of strengthening dialogue and cooperation.

    *Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse