A day earlier, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson secured a victory over incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as head of the Conservative Party to assume the role of UK prime minister.

The UK's departing Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation two months ago, is holding her final question session in the House of Commons before handing the reins of power over to Boris Johnson.

May has already stated that unlike her predecessor David Cameron - who quit as Conservative MP for Witney at the first opportunity - she will be staying on in her Maidenhead constituency.

