Register
15:03 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) headquarters in Kiev

    Ukraine's SBU Secret Jails in Kramatorsk, Krasnoarmiysk, Kharkiv Exposed - Investigation

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kiyanka
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DONETSK/GENEVA (Sputnik) – The Security Service of Ukrainian and volunteer battalions had secret jails not only in Mariupol, but also in other cities in the conflict-hit region of Donbass, former detainees, employees of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and the Amnesty International told Sputnik.

    Sputnik has carried out an investigation into SBU’s secret jails.

    Kramatorsk

    Residents of Yenakijeve, Vladimir Belousov and Alla Belousova, told Sputnik that they had been detained by the SBU and spent some time in the airport of Kramatorsk. They were beaten there, moreover, the jail’s employees tried to make another detainee rape Alla Belousova. This detainee, Konstantin Afonchenko, told Sputnik that the SBU used motor saws during tortures. He also said that the detainees of the Kramatorsk secret jailed were being sent to mine fields.

    Afonchenko added that Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Teteruk and Euromaidan activist Vsevolod Steblyuk, who unsuccessfully ran for the parliament, personally took part in the tortures.

    Krasnoarmiysk

    One more secret jail may still operate in the city of Pokrovsk (formerly, Krasnoarmiysk) in a motor transport enterprise, a former detainee of the jail Sergey Babich told Sputnik. He was detained on March 25, 2015, which was officially announced by the SBU then.

    The protocol of detention was issued only six days later. When Babich was delivered to a pre-trial detention center, doctors found multiple hematomas on his body.

    Head of the UN Human Rights Mission to Ukraine Fiona Frazer told Sputnik that arbitrary detentions were a common practice in the Donbass territories controlled by the Ukrainian government troops in 2014-2016, while later there were a very small number of such cases.

    Kharkiv

    The UN Human Rights Mission to Ukraine also said that the SBU had a jail in Kharkiv. The United Nations revealed identities of 184 people, who were arbitrarily detained and held in the facility in 2014-2016.

    The information about the jail in Kharkiv is also confirmed by Amnesty International Ukraine’s Media and Communications Officer Maria Guryeva.

    Related:

    Ukraine's SBU Confirms Intelligence Officers on Board Vessels Seized Near Crimea
    Kirill Vyshinsky: Ukraine’s SBU Claims I’m Not a Journalist are Absurd
    Tags:
    jails, SBU, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse