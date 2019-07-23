Register
11:03 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bangladeshi economist and 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus poses during a photo session in Paris on November 6, 2017

    Muslims' Calls to Remove 'Offensive' Artwork With Prophet Muhammad's Name Polarise Norwegian City

    © AFP 2019 / JOEL SAGET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to local Muslims, the name plate set up in Norway's third-largest city of Stavanger to honour Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus is offensive as the Prophet's name is being stepped upon.

    The Muslim Joint Council, which numbers some 8,000 members, has called for a plate set up to commemorate Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to be removed from the ground. The rationale is that the award winner shares names with Islam's main prophet, and trampling upon the holy man's name is a sign of utter disrespect.

    The Bronze plate to honour Muhammad Yunus, who won the 2006 Peace Prize for his pioneering work with microcredit loans, was set up seven years ago. Similar installations exist in Stavanger in honour of fellow peace prize winners Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama and Al Gore.

    “Here it lies on the ground, people step on it, and no one sees what it is,” Summer Ejaz, spokesperson for Muslim Joint Council Rogaland, told national broadcaster NRK, calling the name Muhammad “respectable and gracious”.

    By his own admission, criticism from fellow Muslims has been pouring in for several years, together with calls to elevate the bronze plate from the ground to eye level.

    “Stavanger is a diverse city with inhabitants from 200 different countries. It is therefore important that the municipality safeguards the minority population's feelings in this matter. It has to do with well-being and people's mental health,” Ejaz explained.

    The call has since polarised the city. Vice Mayor Bjørg Tysdal Moe of the Christian Democrats party said she understands the Muslims' frustration and is open to accommodating their demands.

    “When the Muslims respond, I take it seriously. And since this work of art has been there since 2012, it is important for us to get a dialogue about this,” Moe told NRK.

    By contrast, the right-wing Progress Party was “extremely sceptical” about the request, suggesting that the plate should stay put.

    “We cannot take into account each and every offence every time someone gets triggered,” Kristoffer Sivertsen, Progress Party leader in Stavanger told the newspaper Dagsavisen, calling it “offence hysteria”.

    Ingrid Rosendorf Joys, the secretary general of The Council for Religious and Life Stance Communities in Norway found it “strange” that a tribute to a peace prize winner may be seen as “affront against the Prophet”.

    The Norwegian Atheist Society defended the name plaque, asking “what has Prophet Muhammad done to deserve any respect?”


    The turmoil reached the Bangladeshi entrepreneur himself, forcing him to weigh in on the debate.

    “No society shall be hurt by my name written in their city”, Muhammad Yunus told Dagsavisen, supporting the local Muslims. “I can fully understand their feelings. In order for them not to perceive it as offensive, I believe that the plate should be removed from the ground,” the Peace Prize winner said.

    Stavanger Mayor Sagen Helgø, of the Conservative Party, argued that the installations is “by far” appropriate in terms of freedom of expression. She stressed that it was “obvious” that the case was being made by private individuals.

    79-year-old Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur, banker, economist, and civil society leader who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for founding Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance, that is, loans given to entrepreneurs too poor to qualify for traditional bank loans.

    Stavanger, often called “Norway's oil capital” is the country's third-largest city with 130,000 inhabitants, with immigrants constituting over 20 percent of the population.

    Related:

    Norwegian Right-Wing Party: Immigrant-Critical Voices 'Kept Away From Public Debate'
    Ideology Behind Breivik's Terror Spree Enters Norwegian School Curriculum
    Tags:
    controversy, Islam, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse