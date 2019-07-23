UK Conservative Party Announces New Leader and Next Prime Minister

Live from London as the Conservative Party is set to announce its new leader, who will also replace Teresa May as the next UK Prime Minister.

Party members had been choosing between former and current foreign secretaries Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt since postal ballots were sent out on July 6.

Another 11 applicants dropped out of the race earlier. Thus, one of the two candidates for Tory leadership will head the government next Wednesday, becoming the successor of Theresa May and the 77th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The new government leader is expected to give an official statement following the announcement.

