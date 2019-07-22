Man Detained in Paris After Tearing Down Flag From French Parliament Building - Report

A man was detained by gendarmes in Paris after he climbed the wall of the National Assembly's building and removed a tricolour flag, Le Parisien reports.
According to the paper, the man was spotted on CCTV and was detained immediately after he climbed down. The thief was a 23-year-old man who was drunk at the time of the incident, the newspaper reported. He was handed over to the police and placed in a drunk tank.
The man lives in the 15th arrondissement in the southwest of Paris and was known to the police as a repeat offender.
The National Assembly is the lower house of the French parliament. It is located at the Palais Bourbon in the city's 7th arrondissement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)