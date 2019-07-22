Merkel Goes on Month-Long Vacation Following Three Shaking Episodes

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel denied during a press conference in Berlin, rumours about her health issues, adding that she was capable of carrying out her job.

Angela Merkel has gone on a month-long vacation after bouts of shaking that were caught on camera, raising concern about the health of the German Chancellor, Bild has reported.

According to German media, the chancellor, who is expected to spend the time in the Alps, has brought with her a book by US author Siri Hustvedt entitled "The Shaking Woman or A History of My Nerves." The autobiography describes the author's struggle with a nervous disorder.

Concerns over the health of Angela Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, started in mid-June after she was caught shaking during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Similar incidents subsequently occurred during high profile meetings, including with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

The German chancellor has subsequently been spotted sitting during official ceremonies - a move that in some cases breaks protocol.