Ukrainian President’s Party Leads Parliamentary Vote - Exit Polls

KIEV, July 21 (Sputnik) - The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky leads the parliamentary vote with 43.9 per cent of the vote, the national exit poll published Sunday shows.

Opposition Platform – For Life came second with 11.5 per cent, trailed by European Solidarity of former President Petro Poroshenko with 8.9 per cent.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s Fatherland is projected to win 7.6 per cent of the vote, while The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is on 6.3 per cent.

An exit poll by 112. Ukraine TV channel gave Servant of the People 42.7 per cent, the opposition party got 12.9 per cent, European Solidarity was on 8.8 per cent, Fatherland on 8.5 per cent, and The Voice on 6.5 per cent.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he expected his party’s victory in this Sunday’s parliamentary elections to give him a strong mandate to pass important laws.

"I think that all legislative initiatives will be implemented. We will do everything we promised," he said in a speech at the headquarters of the Servant of the People party.

The president also said that he did not see former Yulia Tymoshenko assuming the role of prime minister again.

"I think that a new person, an economic expert should become Ukraine’s prime minister," he said in response to whether the leader of the Fatherland party could return to the office.

Vladimir Zelensky was elected as Ukraine's president on 20 May to succeed Petro Poroshenko at the post after winning more than 70% of the votes.