UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond Says He Will Resign Before Getting Sacked by New PM - Report

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has said that he will resign after Prime Minister's Question Time on Wednesday, before the next prime minister has a chance to fire him, BBC has reported.
Hammond promised to campaign to try to stop a potential no-deal Brexit from taking place without parliamentary consent, and said that he would "strongly support" a future Conservative government that can reach a Brexit deal with Brussels.
The chancellor said he was certain that parliament could find a way to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Last week, Hammon said he would "not exclude anything" in stopping a no-deal Brexit, including backing a no-confidence motion against the government if a future prime minister attempted to suspend parliament to move forward with Brexit.
