UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond Says He Will Resign Before Getting Sacked by New PM - Report

The chancellor has been in a feud with Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson amid the latter's promises to leave the European Union without a deal on October 31 if necessary.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has said that he will resign after Prime Minister's Question Time on Wednesday, before the next prime minister has a chance to fire him, BBC has reported.

Hammond promised to campaign to try to stop a potential no-deal Brexit from taking place without parliamentary consent, and said that he would "strongly support" a future Conservative government that can reach a Brexit deal with Brussels.

The chancellor said he was certain that parliament could find a way to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, Hammon said he would "not exclude anything" in stopping a no-deal Brexit, including backing a no-confidence motion against the government if a future prime minister attempted to suspend parliament to move forward with Brexit.

