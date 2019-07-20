Following the Senegalese team's loss in the final of the African Cup of Nations, Algerian fans in the French city of Évreux happily flocked to the city centre to celebrate the success of their beloved team. Things turned sour, however, for a statue of one particularly prominent French historical figure.

Football fans in French city of Évreux expressed their joy following the victory of Algeria's team over Senegal in the final of the African Cup of Nations entirely too passionately, as they tore a new statue of General Charles de Gaulle from its base when they flooded the city centre to celebrate the team's win, according to La Dépêche d’Évreux. The following day, the statue was still lying on the ground, not yet reinstalled.

Pour "fêter" le résultat de la finale #CAN19, certains supporters ont dessoudé la statue du Général #DeGaulle à #Evreux !



A travers cet acte odieux, c'est le symbole même de notre Nation libre qui est visé.



Que les coupables soient retrouvés et condamnés par la Justice ! pic.twitter.com/vIrJWoCNp8 — N. Dupont-Aignan (@dupontaignan) July 20, 2019

​The mayor of Évreux, Guy Lefrand, filed a complaint on behalf of the city, saying that he was "very shocked like all the residents of the city".

Algeria claimed the victory at the Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt on Friday, beating Senegal 1-0. The win prompted celebrations across Europe and particularly France, where people flooded the streets of Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg and Toulouse.