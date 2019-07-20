UK Student Irks Twitter by Inventing Chair for Opening Women's Legs to Battle 'Manspreading'

Laila Laurel, a student at the University of Brighton, came up with an apparent solution to the problem of 'manspreading' as well as second chair encouraging women to sit with their legs apart.
The chair is constructed as a triangle, with borders on the sides, which keep the intended sitter's legs together. A secondary design meant for women, is the reverse of the anti-manspreading chair with plenty of free space, encouraging women to sit with their legs apart.
Claiming that she was inspired by her experience of “infringing” on her space in public, the chairs are a concept design and were intended to make a statement through humour.
"I don't take myself too seriously, because for I really want my work to be both important and thought provoking, whilst also being engaging and funny," she told BBC.
"I think humour is a really interesting tool in order to tackle social issues."
She received the Belmond Award for the chair at New Designers in London, which is a major showcase of work from universities across the UK.
Since her award win she has since received an enormous backlash from people accusing her of hating all men, and even threats of violence and rape.
"I have received a lot of explicit messages from men who seem to be under the impression that I hate all men."
She clarified that this "couldn't be further from the truth frankly".
“I’m getting messages threatening me about rape and a lot of pictures of men’s genitals. It isn’t nice. It’s just bizarre behaviour." She added.
Mrs Laurel has received serious criticism online for her invention.
Some said it revealed a lot about the standards of national awards.
Others made jokes, like saying the electric chair is the original anti-manspreading chair.
Supports of Mrs Laurel joked that "castration" may be more appropriate.
There are currently no plans to roll the chairs out to for public use.
