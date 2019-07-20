The demonstration comes as UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor in the cabinet post Boris Johnson are locked in a competition for the leadership of the Conservative Party, which was vacated when Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation. The Party is expected to announce its leader on 23 July.

Pro-European activists are taking to London's street as part of the 'March for Change' rally on Saturday, 20 July. The demonstrators have gathered at Park Lane and are expected to march toward Parliament Square.

Supporters of the movement include the Best for Britain campaign, Scientists for the EU, the NHS for a People's Vote as well as various other organisations.

The protest comes ahead of the designation of the new head of the Conservative party, which is expected to take place next week. Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are the two main contenders for the post.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE