Italian Police Looking for Syrian Over Suspected Terror Plot in Rome - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian police have raised security alert level to maximum in Rome as they began to search for a Syrian man who said in intercepted phone conversations that he might commit a terrorist attack in the Italian capital, local newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

The press service of the Rome Police Department said that they had no information about the operation.

According to the newspaper, the 28-year-old Syrian told someone over the phone that "tomorrow in Rome [someone] will go to heaven."

Police, security services and anti-terrorist agencies have a photo of the suspect standing near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. In December 2016, a Tunisian named Anis Amri committed a deadly terrorist attack in Berlin and was later killed by police in the Italian city of Milan.

The Rome Police Department handed over photos of the Syrian to all the patrols, the newspaper said. Police are scouring cities for the radical.

His name remains unconfirmed, as he allegedly runs three different accounts on Facebook. If his location is discovered, the police should notify the special operations department about it.