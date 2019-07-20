‘The Truth for Adama’ and ‘Yellow Vests’ Rally in Support of Police Brutality Victims (Video)

‘Yellow Vest’ protesters are hitting the streets of Paris again, and are joined by ‘The truth for Adama’, a movement to end police brutality echoing Black Lives Matter which was created in the wake of the suspicious 2016 death of a young black man who had been taken into custody by police outside Paris for not having proper identification.

‘The truth for Adama’ is a movement which was started in 2016 after 24-year old Adama Traore died in unexplained circumstances while in police custody after being arrested by gendarmes during an identity check in his home town of Beaumont-sur-Oise, just outside Paris.

The Yellow Vests movement started as a protest against planned fuel tax hikes in France, but has since evolved into a broader anti-government movement which even spread to other European countries.

The joint protest call targeting police brutality came after recent clashes between Yellow Vest protesters and the police on Sunday 14 July.

