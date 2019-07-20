Register
04:02 GMT +320 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police Britain's for-most and largest police serviceFriday, Feb., 3, 2012

    ‘F*** The Police’: Hackers Break Into UK Met Police Twitter Account, Call for Release of Digga D

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Hackers posted incoherent tweets linked to a surprisingly well-written but phony press release, as they called for the release of the 18-year old singer.

    UK Metropolitan police had a bad day Friday, as their Twitter account got hacked by an unknown perpetrator who made a series of posts calling for the release of a rapper known as Digga D.

    While some tweets only contained random letters or numbers, others were slightly more coherent.

    “F*** The Police Free Da Gang!! #Chucklinghella,” one tweet read. 

    “We are the police… Cal and Dylan are gay btw,” read another, apparently referring to Netflix show Tidelands.

    UK Metropolitan Police Twitter Account Got Hacked
    © Sputnik /
    UK Metropolitan Police Twitter Account Got Hacked

    Interestingly, the tweets linked to a bogus police press release, which was written in surprisingly reserved language. 

    UK Metropolitan Police Twitter Account Got Hacked
    © Sputnik /
    UK Metropolitan Police Twitter Account Got Hacked

    Titled “Free Digga D,” the fake press release said that the Met “aim to make London the safest global city. Be the best crime-fighters, by any measure; Earn the trust and confidence of every community; Take pride in the quality of our service; So people love, respect and are proud of London's Met,” according to the Mirror report.

    Some commenters tried to reason with the hackers, warning that they could get caught.

    Others commended the brazenness of the attack.

    "Balls of steel hacking the feds,” one comment read.

    Met police reacted approximately 15 minutes after the attack and began deleting the hackers’ tweets.

    "We are aware that the @metpoliceuk has been subject to unauthorised access and our media team are working hard to delete the messages and ensure the security of the account,” a force spokesperson tweeted. "Please ignore any Tweets until we verify that it is back under official control."

    ​Digga D, 18, whose real name is Rhys Herbert, was jailed after being caught with a five-member gang armed with machetes and baseball bats as they headed off to attack a rival gang in 2017. He was sentenced to one year in prison and a retaining order, Mirror report says.

    Related:

    Professor on New Policy of Metropolitan Police: 'This Is a Beneficial Move'
    Area Near London's Parsons Green Tube Station Evacuated - Metropolitan Police
    Metropolitan Police Arrest 12 People Following Deadly Attacks in London
    Metropolitan Police Say Detained Terror Suspect at London City Airport
    Continued Budget Cuts to Metropolitan Police May Halve London's Police Stations
    Tags:
    hack, Metropolitan Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse