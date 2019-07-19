Munich Police Homicide Department Investigating Case of Missing Russian Women

On Thursday, Russia’s Embassy in Germany reported that two Russian women had gone missing in Munich on 13 July and that the city’s police have opened a criminal case.

The case of two Russian women going missing in Munich is being investigated by the local police’s homicide department, spokesperson Michael Riehlein said on Friday.

“The case was actually handed by the department of missing persons to the homicide department because suspicions emerged that it was murder or violence”, he pointed out.

The statement comes after Russia’s Embassy in Germany reported on Thursday that the women, who were only identified as Maria and Tatyana G., went missing in Munich on 13 July.

The embassy added that Munich police are already investigating and that the Russian Consulate General in Munich is keeping in touch with Germany’s “competent bodies” to find out the circumstances behind the incident.