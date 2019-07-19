Dozens Injured in Horrific Accident as Two Cars Plough Into Crowd During Street Race in UK (Video)

The incident happened during a regular meet-up where car enthusiasts arrived to show off their vehicles. According to the organisers of the race, the Cruise Herts club, this was supposed to be a charity event.

At least 17 people were injured, some of them seriously, when two cars collided and ploughed into the crowd during a racing event in Stevenage, England, on Thursday evening.

As seen on the footage posted on social media, one car was turning onto the main road while another vehicle passed by at a very high speed, causing a collision and ending up in a group of spectators.

​Netizens have shared their reactions to the incident, some of them stressing the fact that such amateur racing events pose a serious risk to spectators.

​Others have urged people attending such racing events to be more cautious.

