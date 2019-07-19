Multiple people were hurt in the Stevenage crash, with an estimated 10 to 12 people injured and at least 1 trapped as a result of the incident, according to media reports, citing eyewitnesses.
Footage of the incident was shared by witnesses in social media.
So at least 10 people injured, possibly 2 fatal at Stevenage car meet tonight. Not surprised,the ludicrous speeds these guys were doing, Thoughts and prayers to all those involved. #TwitterCarClub pic.twitter.com/oU7m5hDiCm— MotorVehicleMovers™ (@mvmoxford) July 18, 2019
#Stevenage no you wouldn’t catch me standing there @Speedy_Matt_ pic.twitter.com/e1taVTUYlo— MotorVehicleMovers™ (@mvmoxford) July 18, 2019
One witness of the crash reportedly wrote on Facebook that there "Must be 30+ emergency services on the scene," according to The Sun.
Daily Mail reported, citing a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service, that 12 people had been taken to three hospitals including the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
