At Least 12 Injured in UK Town of Stevenage After Race Cars Plow Into Crowd - Reports (Videos)

According to multiple reports, two cars crashed into a crowd of people standing at the side of the road during a weekly meeting of members of a modified car club called Cruise Herts.

Multiple people were hurt in the Stevenage crash, with an estimated 10 to 12 people injured and at least 1 trapped as a result of the incident, according to media reports, citing eyewitnesses.

Footage of the incident was shared by witnesses in social media.

So at least 10 people injured, possibly 2 fatal at Stevenage car meet tonight. Not surprised,the ludicrous speeds these guys were doing, Thoughts and prayers to all those involved. #TwitterCarClub pic.twitter.com/oU7m5hDiCm — MotorVehicleMovers™ (@mvmoxford) July 18, 2019

One witness of the crash reportedly wrote on Facebook that there "Must be 30+ emergency services on the scene," according to The Sun.

Daily Mail reported, citing a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service, that 12 people had been taken to three hospitals including the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

