Register
01:04 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)

    Three UK Politicians Reportedly Set to File Resignation Letters

    © AFP 2019 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    380

    Several British ministers have said it's likely they'll become short timers if Boris Johnson wins the competition for leadership of the Conservative Party - and thus becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom, according to the Times.

    Justice Secretary David Gauke has promised to resign from his post after Prime Minister's Questions next Wednesday if Johnson wins the election for Conservative Party leader in the July 22 competition. Chancellor Phillip Hammond and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart have said it's likely that they'll join Gauke in departing the government if Johnson wins.

    The three men abstained from a vote earlier Thursday in which the House of Commons shot down any future attempts to force through a no-deal Brexit without giving MPs a say - which Johnson was feared to favor. Minister for Digital and Creative Industries Margot James resigned after voting against the Conservative position and for the Labour-backed amendment. Gauke has also indicated that he would leave any future Conservative government in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

    Britain is set to leave the European Union on October 31, although Parliament hasn't yet approved the deal, meaning the possibility of a "no-deal" Brexit continues to loom. Experts have warned that a no-deal Brexit, which wouldn't establish a relationship between the UK and EU after the former leaves the customs union, would cause an economic recession for the UK and be a budgetary disaster.

    Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign secretary, is locked in a race with the current foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, to succeed Theresa May as the country's head of government next week. The Telegraph reported earlier Thursday that at this point, Johnson's lead over Hunt "looks unassailable." May announced her intended resignation last month after her administration failed to secure a Brexit deal, requiring an extension of the process, and following months of turmoil in which she was faced with multiple attempts to cast votes of no confidence against her, both by her own party and by Parliament.

    The Conservative Party holds an absolute majority in Parliament, and parliamentary elections could happen no later than May 2022, although the Labour Party in opposition has repeatedly demanded that an election be called more immediately.

    Related:

    UK Minister Reaffirms Assange Will Not Be Extradited to Any Country With Death Penalty
    UK Conservative Councillor Who Called Welfare Claimants 'Pond Life' Charged With Child Sex Offences
    UK to Face Recession in 2020 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    Rory Stewart, Phillip Hammond, David Gauke, Election, British Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, resignation, ministers, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse