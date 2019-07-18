EU's Global Navigation Satellite System Resumes Operations After Failure

Last week, the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency, which operates the Galileo system, warned that "users may experience service degradation on all Galileo satellites".

The European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Agency said that its Galileo system has resumed operations after a previous failure and that its initial services are already being provided to users, according to a statement released on the agency's website on Thursday.

"Commercial users can already see signs of recovery of the navigation & timing services, fluctuations may be experienced until further notice", the statement said.

The failure was caused by problems with a facility determining the correct time of the Galileo system, located in Italy.

On 12 July, the website issued a statement, saying that "users may experience service degradation on all Galileo satellites; it means that the signals may not be available nor meet the minimum performance levels defined in the service definition documents and should be employed at users' own risk".

An unnamed source told InsideGNSS.com that the problem may be related to faults with the Italy-based Precise Timing Facility ground station.

One of just a handful of global navigation systems in the world, Galileo is currently working alongside the US's GPS, Russia's GLONASS, and China's BeiDou.

The Galileo system was launched in 1999 as a joint project between the EU and the European Space Agency, with the first satellites for its constellation put into orbit in 2013. The system includes a total of 26 navigation satellites.