Register
06:47 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this posed photograph a person is pictured holding a wallet containing a £5 (five pound) note in London on October 7, 2016.

    UK to Face Recession in 2020 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Justin Tallis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK Office for Budget Responsibility will forecast later on Thursday that the United Kingdom will face an economic downturn in 2020 in case the country withdraws from the European Union without a deal, media have reported.

    The Times reported that later in the day, the agency will reveal its analysis of effects that the no-deal Brexit is expected to have on the UK economy in the coming five years.

    The UK economy is forecast to shrink in 2020 and recover in 2021, according to the outlet.

    Still, it was likely to be at least 3 percent smaller under the no-deal scenario than in case the country withdrew from the European Union with a deal, the reports added.

    In 2016, UK citizens voted to leave the European Union. The country was initially set to withdraw from the bloc last March but UK lawmakers have not endorsed a Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to 31 October.

    However, politicians on both sides have voiced concerns that there were prospects for the UK withdrawal without a deal due to the lack of progress in settling disagreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

    Last week, Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark told Sky News that Britain would lose "many thousands of jobs" if Theresa May's successor brings the country out of the European Union without a deal. Clark warned that ob losses would affect virtually all sectors of the economy, noting that drop in competitiveness as a result of impeded trade inevitably entails job losses.

    Meanwhile, the UK Conservative Party is reportedly expected to announce the name of its new leader on 23 July after its members vote to choose between Boris Johnson and incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The winner will automatically become UK prime minister.

    The new leader will have to deal with both the parliament, which refuses to approve the agreement previously negotiated with Brussels but also rejects the no-deal scenario, and the European Union, which is intransigent to renegotiate the arrangements.

    Related:

    'It Could be End of Conservative Party Unless Brexit Delivered by October the 31st' – UKIP
    Brexit: Parliamentarians are Making Britain Look Like a Laughing Stock – Political Campaigner
    Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal Could Create a 'Rift' With EU - Political Analyst
    Tags:
    risks, recession, United Kingdom, Economy, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse