UK PM May to Meet Gibraltar Head Picardo Amid Oil Tanker Row With Iran

The news comes after the British overseas territory and the UK Royal Marines seized the Iranian tanker Grace 1, claiming that it was transporting crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran has denied allegations, stating that London's move was an act of "piracy".

According to a spokesman of the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the British head of government will meet with Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to discuss the detained Iranian supertanker and Brexit issues.

Earlier this month, London said it would send several Royal Navy ships to the Persian Gulf, claiming that Iranian forces had tried to seize British oil tankers travelling through the waterway in response to the detention of Grace 1. Tehran has denied the claims, but stressed that Britain had endangered the safety of navigation by its actions in Gibraltar.

