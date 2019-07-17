Register
    Amazon's New Service Terms to Apply to German, Other EU, 'America and Asia' Sites - Report

    Amazon has reached a deal with Germany's anti-trust watchdog to overhaul its terms of service for the so-called third-party merchants, who earlier complained of unfair rules when selling through the world's biggest online retailer, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing German Federal Cartel Office.

    According to the Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), cited by Reuters, the US-based E-commerce giant agreed to change its Business Services Agreement that applies to merchants using its platform. In particular, the changes, which will take effect in 30 days, would apply not only to Germany, Amazon's second market after the United States, but also to its country sites in Britain, France, Italy and Spain, as well as "in America and Asia", according to Reuters.

    The Federal Cartel Office chief Federal Cartel Office said Wednesday in a statement that the German watchdog was dropping its a seven-month investigation into Amazon unfair policy.

    "We have achieved far-reaching improvements for retailers on Amazon's marketplaces [...] We are dropping our investigation", Mundt said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

    In turn, Amazon reportedly said that the changes to its Business Solutions Agreement would clarify the rights and responsibilities of selling partners that account for 58 percent of physical merchandise sales on its platform.

    "We’ll continue working hard, investing heavily, and inventing new tools and services to help our selling partners around the world reach new customers and grow their business", the US-based e-commerce giant said in a statement, according to Reuters.

    Andreas Mundt said last year that his agency had received numerous complaints from sellers about Amazon’s business practice in the recent past and Bundeskartellamt had to check unfair liability provisions in Amazon's terms of service, non-transparent termination of sellers’ accounts and payment delays.

    Back in February, the Austrian Federal Competition Authority also launched the investigation into the activities of Amazon on a suspicion of a violation of Austrian and European antitrust laws.

