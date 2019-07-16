European Parliament Approves Ursula Von Der Leyen as President of European Commission

The former German defence minister thereby becomes the first woman to take on the key EU role. She will assume her new position on 1 November.

Members of the European Parliament have confirmed German politician Ursula von der Leyen as the next head of the EU Commission with 383 votes for and 327 against.

"The trust you placed in me is confidence you placed in Europe. Your confidence in a united and strong Europe, from east to west, from south to north", she said. "It's a big responsibility and my work starts now".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised von der Leyen, noting she is a a "committed and convincing European" who would "tackle with great vigour the challenges facing us as the European Union".

Von der Leyen previously vowed to present a decisive green policy within her first 100 days in office, including a 50-55 percent cut in carbon emissions by 2030 and a trillion euros' ($1.1 trillion) worth of investment within a decade.

On migration, she has promised to save migrants at sea, is committed to boosting the number of Frontex border guards to 10,000 by 2024, renegotiating asylum rules and to ensuring that all countries of the bloc take in their fair share of migrants.

The politician also said that foreign tech giants should pay more in taxes to EU countries and sought to win over EU lawmakers by offering them the right of legislative initiative.