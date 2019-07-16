Mayor of German City of Hockenheim in Hospital After Being Attacked by Stranger

The cause of the attack on the mayor, who is about to leave office in August, remains unknown because the perpetrator fled the scene and has not been found yet.

The mayor of the German City of Hockenheim and member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Dieter Gummer was attacked at his house and was seriously injured as a result. The attacker, whose identity remains unknown encountered Gummer in the yard and hit him in the face, knocking the mayor to the ground. As a result of the fall, Gummer reportedly sustained a head injury and was later hospitalised.

At present, the motive for the assault remains unclear, and a local police spokesperson said that they are investigating all options. Gummer has been mayor of Hockenheim since 2004 and was due to retire this August.

The perpetrator fled the scene on foot and has not been found yet. According to police, the attacker was a 40-year-old male with a dark skin and spoke German with a slight accent.

