Everyone in Ukraine Understands That Vyshinsky's Case Is Absurd - Russian FM Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Everyone in Ukraine, except for extreme nationalists, understands that the case against RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for Kirill Vyshinsky ... it seems to me that except for extreme nationalists or people who use all possibilities to advance their political career... everyone else in Ukraine understands that this case is a farce, this [case] is absurd", Zakharova said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Monday.

Vyshinsky was detained on 15 May 2018, on suspicion of supporting self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and for treason. The harshest sentence the journalist could face is 15 years in prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest was politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in the media's work.

On Monday, the Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed the court hearing until 19 July.