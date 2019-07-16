Huge Fire Engulfs Forest Near Fresh Island Music Festival in Croatia, Prompts Evacuation - Reports

Festivalgoers took to social media filming huge blaze close to the Fresh Island festival at Zrće beach, on the island of Pag, in Croatia.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, citing an eyewitness, at least one club has been evacuated. Festival visitors have shared videos showing plumes of smoke rising from a blaze at Zrće beach.

Fresh Island is lit. I mean on fire pic.twitter.com/g4GXsfQXfF — 9bills.co.uk (@9bills) 15 июля 2019 г.

One of the clips shows people rushing away from the huge blaze.

There have been no reports of casualties. According to the UK-based media outlet, the annual party, started in 2012, has become the biggest hip-hop beach festival in Europe, drawing the genre's biggest acts. US rapper Tyga was reportedly expected to headline the music festival this year, which takes place across three different venues along the beach on the island of Pag.

According to the Daily Mirror report, thousand of tourists from Britain attend the music party this year.