Register
18:00 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Monte Neme

    ‘Galician Chernobyl’: Toxic Lake Goes Viral in Spain on Coattails of ‘Siberian Maldives’

    © Photo: nelife_13/instagram
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Just after the so-called Siberian Maldives sparked a selfie craze, Spanish Instagrammers have discovered an alluring but dangerous mine-turned-lake. Swimming is strongly advised against, but some daredevils are defying advice and common sense.

    A picturesque turquoise lake in Galicia, north-west Spain that is doing the rounds on social media has turned out to be the remains of a contaminated industrial site and has been dubbed “Galician Chernobyl”.

    The lake, called Monte Neme, has a peculiar story. Spanish media say it was traditionally thought to be the place of witch covens, and it was also used as a mine by the Nazis during WW2 to extract tungsten (wolfram) to reinforce armaments.

    Local media report that in the 21st century the abandoned quarry was bought by mining firm Leitosa SAU, which exploited the site until going bankrupt in 2012.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от A M A N D A A R C A S (@missamandaarcas)

    Since then, the huge mine has been filled with rainwater which gave it an idyllic turquoise colour.

    The lake is similar to the ‘Siberian Maldives’ near Russia’s Novosibirsk, a dump site filled with coal ash and water from a nearby power plant.

    And just like the Russian lake, the tropical-looking waters of Monte Neme appear to be deceptive due to the toxic heavy metals like tungsten and lead that leak into it.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от • 𝑪𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑩𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒏 • (@crib_92)

    Although there is a sign that prohibits entry, the area is not fenced, and quite a few people went for a swim. A sudden spike of Monte Neme’s popularity could be credited to the Galician government, which has used a photo of the lake in brochures about the region.

    One Instagrammer said that after taking a dip in the lake, she suffered from vomiting and a rash, while another had an allergic reaction.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒂 𝑫𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒂 (@saradevesa3)

    But one man decided to challenge all those who warn of the health problems swimming in Monte Neme can cause.

    An Instagram user under the handle izzyandtai posted photos of him jumping headfirst into the water.

    "I've seen the memes [about the hazardous lake] and I don't like you [expletive] freaks,” he wrote. He pledged to go swimming there every day of the summer to prove that the lake is not a toxic and that the whole story is a hoax.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Puppets (@izzyandtai)

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse