Register
18:17 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany's Ursula von der Leyen is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday July 4, 2019

    Empty Promises? Ursula Von Der Leyen Would Support Brexit Extension

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The reasons for von der Leyen’s statements may be political - she faces a ‘make or break’ vote in the European Parliament 16th July, with MEPs voting on the EU Commission President hopeful. She needs the support of the socialist and liberal groups in Parliament in order for her candidacy to be confirmed.

    Ursula von der Leyen, who’s likely to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission President, has said she’s open to extending Brexit talks past the 31st October deadline, a letter allegedly seen by The Independent reveals.

    The missive, written to the leaders of the socialist and liberal groups in the European Parliament, states she’d support a further extension “if good reasons are provided” and “should more time be required” beyond the current Halloween cut-off.

    “I very much regret the UK has decided to leave the EU, but I fully respect this decision. Brexit creates uncertainty for citizens’ rights, economic and territorial actors, and for stability and peace on the Island of Ireland. If elected I’m ready to pave the way to the ambitious and strategic partnership we want to build with the UK,” she wrote.

    Unpopular Stance

    The letter is sure to be received warmly by remainers, but will likely be unpopular with EU member state leaders. For instance, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said in June his fellow leaders had run out of patience with London. As a result, von der Leyen’s pledges may be hollow - a decision on an extension of the deadline can only be made with their consent, and moreover she’d only take office 1st November, the day after the deadline elapses.

    The former Baader-Meinhof target also made abundantly clear she’d not change the deal agreed to by Theresa May, despite it being defeated thrice by MPs, calling it “the best and only possible deal for an orderly withdrawal”.

    Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has said he'd withdraw the UK from the EU on 31st October “or die”, despite leaked cautions from civil servants that the UK isn’t prepared for a no deal departure on that date. He's suggested withholding payment of the country’s financial settlement to compel Brussels back to the negotiating table.

    His rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, has claimed there's a prospect of doing a better deal with the EU, and favours changes to May's deal, and thinks it's possible to achieve them made by 31st October. If there is a prospect of renegotiation, Hunt's prepared to delay Brexit beyond the deadline, but hasn't ruled out a no deal divorce, albeit with "a heavy heart".

    Related:

    Ireland Considering Imposing Island-Wide Port Checks In Event Of No-Deal Brexit
    Boris Johnson Busted to Be in the Dark About His Brexit Plan Details, Grilled Online
    UK's Johnson to Push for Trade Deal With US by Brexit Deadline as Core Priority - Reports
    Dad’s Army Remake to Keep Anti-German Jokes Despite Calls to Drop Show Over ‘Fuelling Brexit’ Fears
    Tags:
    Brexiteers, no-Brexit, Brexit Plan, post-Brexit, anti-Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse