17:38 GMT +315 July 2019
    Some of the chemicals used in making the date-rape drug GHB, discovered by German police in 2008

    Dealer Who Supplied Chemsex Drug to Serial Killer Found Guilty of Murdering James Bond Actor

    © AP Photo / UWE LEIN
    Europe
    0 30

    In 2016 serial killer Stephen Port was jailed for life for raping and murdering four young men in east London. Gerald Matovu was convicted of supplying Port with the chemsex drug GHB.

    Gerald Matovu has been found guilty of murdering Eric Michels, a 52-year-old HR executive who had a small part in the James Bond movie Skyfall.

    On Monday, 15 July, a jury at the Old Bailey in London convicted Matovu of murdering Michels - who he had met on the gay dating app Grindr - with another chemsex drug, gamma butyrolactone (GBL).

    Matovu, 26, was a prolific thief who preyed on gay men - many of whom, like Mr Michels were “in the closet” - and stole from them after drugging them.

    He was also found guilty of multiple counts of administering a poison with intent to endanger life, fraud and theft, along with his partner Brandon Dunbar, 24.

    The court heard Matovu and Dunbar targeted 12 gay men over 19 months by arranging to meet them through apps such as Grindr.

    ​Ten of those men then had property stolen from them and 11 had photos taken of their bank cards and other personal items and stored on a laptop for later use in frauds.

    Eight of the men were drugged with GBL - which converts to GHB when it is in the body - to the point of unconsciousness but Mr Michels, the father of two sons, died of an overdose.

    Detective Inspector Mark Richards said: “Matovu and Dunbar had a well-rehearsed plan to take advantage of men they met through social networking sites and apps such as Grindr to steal their property. Matovu described himself in evidence as a hustler, a liar and a thief.

    “But Mr Michels was different - Matovu gave him a fatal dose of GBL. Despicably, while Mr Michels lay dead or dying, Matovu raided his address of many of his belongings, leaving his devastated family to find his body the following day.”

    ​On 16 August 2018 Mr Michels told his son he was going for a night out in central London. But after visiting several bars he contacted Matovu on Grindr around midnight.

    They then took a taxi back to Mr Michels’ home in Chessington, south west of London.

    After killing Mr Michels Matovu fled the house and used Mr Michels’ bank cards, including transferring £300 into Dunbar’s bank account which he then spent on two litres of GBL.

    Mr Michels’ son, Sam, said: “Sitting in court and listening to lies about my father has made me feel physically sick at times. We knew him better than anyone, and hearing the defendant accuse my father of rape was soul destroying. He was gentle and caring and would never do such a thing.”

    He added: “I am so proud of my father and I will continue to be until I die. He made such an impact on my life that can never be forgotten. He deserves nothing but justice for what happened to him last year.”

    Matovu will be sentenced in September but faces a mandatory life sentence.

