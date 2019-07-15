Jacob Rees-Mogg Mocked Online Over Cricket World Cup Tweet

Cricket came home on Sunday after England faced off against New Zealand on Sunday in the final match of the Cricket world cup. Seeing England defeat New Zealand by 119 runs securing England as cricket world champions.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has come under fire for making what are accused of being inappropriate political commentary following England's win against New Zealand at the cricket world cup on Sunday.

He took to Twitter following match saying “we clearly don’t need Europe to win”. A comment which was met with derision by netizens and cricket fans quick to explain to the stanch Brexiteer the international composition of England’s cricket team.

A d..n close run thing, we clearly don't need Europe to win... #CricketWorldCupFinal https://t.co/lYsmHwy3Cy — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 14, 2019

The founder and current executive of YouthPolitics UK, Dan Lawes responded:

The England Cricket team:



- Captained by an immigrant

- Batting led by an immigrant

- Fastest bowler an immigrant

- Leading all-rounder an immigrant

- Main spinner son of an immigrant — Daniel Lawes (@LawesDan) July 14, 2019

One of the more prominent comments came from Irish Senator and Fine Gael spokesman for European affairs, Neale Richmond, who tweeted the response: “Your captain is Irish...”

Your captain is Irish.... — Sen. Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) July 14, 2019

​Former Blair-advisor and Remain advocate Alistair Campbell Tweeted “perhaps instead of making a silly Brextremist point, offer congratulations to the Irish captain, the NZ-born man of the match, and the Barbadian bowler who got it over the line”.

Suggest you read replies @Jacob_Rees_Mogg and perhaps instead of making a silly Brextremist point offer congratulations to the Irish captain, the NZ-born Man of the Match and the Barbadian bowler who got it over the line. Then STFU P.s most European countries don't play cricket https://t.co/3KIpGEmvnb — Alastair PEOPLE’S VOTE Campbell (@campbellclaret) July 14, 2019

While the team represents England and wales as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board and the players must be British citizens or have lived in country for more than 3 years, the team has an essential global make-up.

5 of the 15 players are born outside the UK, including the captain: Eoin Morgan, who is Irish-born. Tom Curran and Jason Roy are from South African descent, Ben Stokes was born in Barbados, and Jofra Archer was even born in New Zealand.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid both hail from the grandchildren of Pakistani immigrants.