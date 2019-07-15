Gimpy McGimpface: Twitter in a Frenzy After Man in Black Latex Suit Terrorises Claverham Local

Officers later dispatched a helicopter and sniffer dog around 23:30 GMT to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The latest encounter comes as others have reported the man shocking residents in the area.

A woman in Claverham, Somerset had a “terrifying” night after a man in a gimp suit approached her on Thursday evening.

She said that the man began “charging at me in a full black rubbery suit” and was “grunting and breathing heavily” before fleeing the crime scene.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was “hugely affected” by the incident and said that she would “never forgive” herself if the experience “happened to someone else and I hadn’t said anything”.

She told the BBC: "I was walking along with my torch and looked up to see someone charging at me in a full black rubbery suit and managed to take a picture.

The last thing i'd have though of is taking a pic...how were her hands not shaking ? BBC News - Claverham 'gimp suit' man terrifies woman in village — A . H (@amelievondollar) July 14, 2019

Take a hurl with ye missus!!! The gimp wouldn't be able to run again. — Coroner Fan Girl 🏳️‍🌈 (@CoronialLaw) July 14, 2019

The victim said that the man “kept coming towards me and was touching his groin, grunting and breathing heavy,” adding that as she took a step back, he “was right in front of my face” and put his leg forward.

She later claimed that she remembered pushing and screaming at the costumed suspect before he began running towards the main road.

A spokesperson from the Avon and Somerset Police said that authorities were “aware of concerns relating to a man acting suspiciously” in the area.

Claverham 'gimp suit' man terrifies woman in village



Poor bloke only went out to get Leathered!! — TheRealDanieltheSpaniel (@RAFpolicedog) July 14, 2019

Why does one bad apple always have to spoil it for the rest of us? — Pablo Tiley (@Pablo_Tiley) July 14, 2019 Man wearing gimp suit terrorises villagers in Somerset - Sky News - it’s JRM, Working out his Brexit frustrations - Nanny told him to do it https://t.co/Lu5XqCwPqf — SAMCRO (@CaptBlueballs) July 15, 2019

They added: "While we're keeping an open mind about the motive for these incidents, it's clear the individual responsible is deliberately attempting to cause alarm to the men and women he's approaching.

The spokesperson added that while no one had been hurt, police fully appreciated “the distress these actions” had caused victims. Police were also increasing their presence in the area to identify the suspect, the spokesperson said.