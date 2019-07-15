Theresa May Channels Inner ‘Dancing Queen’ During Last Week as PM (Video)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is vacating her office next Wednesday, as the Tory membership chooses between frontrunner Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to determine who will become the next UK PM, with the winner to be announced on 23 July.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May seems to already be celebrating freedom from the shackles of the Tories' Brexit woes, writes The Mirror, as she lightens up and shows she’s got some moves, seen over the weekend at Wimbledon's Royal Box, the Cricket World Cup final, and finally - dancing and singing to her favourite Abba hits at a black-tie music festival.

If anyone deserves to let their hair down it’s ⁦⁦@theresa_may⁩ Took on the impossible job out of duty not power trip and couldn’t have put in more effort. Unfortunately we now have a blonde dildo about to be inserted into the nation’s anus! #dancing queen #HenleyFestival pic.twitter.com/6OrFDbkEtu — Jeremy Cuthbert (@jeremycuthbert) July 14, 2019

​May was seen dancing the night away to Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, and Dancing Queen, the latter having famously soundtracked her walk onto a Tory conference stage in 2018.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Well done @englandcricket! #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ Публикация от Theresa May (@theresamay) 14 Июл 2019 в 12:54 PDT

Accompanied by husband Philip, Theresa May was spotted in the grandstand at Oxfordshire's Henley Festival, an event where tickets cost up to £135.

The event, held near her Maidenhead constituency, was part of a light-hearted weekend for May and her husband that included the ladies' singles final observed from Wimbledon’s Royal Box and the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

As Theresa May ties up loose ends on her way out of 10 Downing Street, she gave a farewell interview on Friday, writes The Mirror, saying she was leaving with "pride" at having been PM, but "disappointment" at her Brexit deal failing to pass through the Commons.

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson is the hands-down favourite to take over when May leaves on 24 July.

The two final two contenders in the race to 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, have to secure the backing of Tory party members, with voting closing at 5 p.m. on Monday 22 July.

The winner of the contest will then be announced on Tuesday 23 July, Tory chiefs have confirmed.

Theresa May is expected to carry on as Prime Minister for 24 hours longer - and host a final PMQs before handing her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday 24 July.

The new PM will then be installed almost immediately on Wednesday 24 July after going themselves to see the Queen, just a day before Parliament leaves for its summer recess.