Nine Killed in Plane Crash in Sweden - Report

Nine people were killed when a small plane crashed near the town of Umea, media reports say, citing local police. Authorities have confirmed that there are no survivors in the crash.
Ni personer er døde efter flystyrt i Sverige https://t.co/BvZojGhH4U pic.twitter.com/nFiR5y7BLD— Jyllands-Posten (@jyllandsposten) 14 июля 2019 г.
Sweden's The Local has cited witnesses who said that they heard a loud 'bang' before the plane crashed into the ground.
According to De Telegraaf, the train traffic in the area has been suspended, with emergency services working on the site. Fire brigades also arrived at the scene because the plane is reported to be full of kerosene, its wreck partly being on the shore.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)