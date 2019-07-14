Nine Killed in Plane Crash in Sweden - Report

The plane was boarded by parachutists and crashed into a river outside Umea in northern Sweden at 14:09 local time, Swedish media have said.

Nine people were killed when a small plane crashed near the town of Umea, media reports say, citing local police. Authorities have confirmed that there are no survivors in the crash.

​Sweden's The Local has cited witnesses who said that they heard a loud 'bang' before the plane crashed into the ground.

According to De Telegraaf, the train traffic in the area has been suspended, with emergency services working on the site. Fire brigades also arrived at the scene because the plane is reported to be full of kerosene, its wreck partly being on the shore.

