Yellow Vests Hold Protest in Paris on Bastille Day (Video)

A Yellow Vests protest hits the streets of Paris on Sunday, 14 July, as Bastille Day celebrations take place across France.

Organisers have associated this Sunday’s protest with the symbolism of Bastille Day; this year marks the 230th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, which started the French Revolution.

The wave of yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.

