UK Police Arrests Three For Attempted Murder As Car Rams Into Crowd in London - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people have been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a car plowed into pedestrians in south-west London, injuring seven, local media reported on Sunday.

The ramming incident took place in the Battersea district of London around 11:15 p.m. local time (22:15 GMT). Police were called following reports of a fight and detained four other people on suspicion of altercation connected with the crash, the Sun newspaper reported.

#Wandsworth

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car drove into a group of people leaving one man with a broken leg as he exited a hotel in south-west London.



Met police say they were called to Lombard Road in #Battersea at 11.15pm.



More below. pic.twitter.com/AWV5BNiiGu — London 999 Feed (@999London) 14 июля 2019 г.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, the report added.

Vehicle ramming attacks have gained an alarming frequency in Europe and other parts of the world over the past several years. A number of them have been claimed by the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organizations.