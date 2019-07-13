Register
16:40 GMT +313 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beach

    Three Beaches in Spain Briefly Closed After Kids Bitten by Toxic Mystery Fish

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In June authorities temporarily closed three Costa Blanca beaches in Spain’s Benidorm resort after several people were stung by Portuguese Men O’War, although the stings were reportedly “minor”.

    Three Costa Blanca beaches in Spain had to be closed down by authorities after a mystery fish bit two young children, reported the Express.

    The first incident was at the El Pinet beach in Elche, south of Alicante, when a seven-year-old emerged from the water with three severe bite wounds to his foot around 5.30pm on Friday.

    Just half an hour later a similar incident was reported on the same beach. A 10-year-old child was reportedly bitten by a similar fish. The nationalities of the two children who needed medical treatment have not been revealed.

    Two cases in such a short span of time prompted the local police and lifeguards to close the beach and two nearby ones - La Marina and El Rebollo - from about 6.30pm onwards.

    As experts rushed to assess if the bites left by the mystery fish were toxic enough to warrant further measures, Elche Town Hall was set to decide this morning whether to remove the red flag and allow tourists and locals back into the water.

    El Pinet, just over a mile long, is a beach in the south of the municipality of Elche, embracing a strip of dunes.
    A section of it contains sprawling villas and restaurants.

    In another unpleasant incident marring the peak of the holiday season, three beaches were closed temporarily in the Costa Blanca holiday resort of Benidorm in June, after seven people were reportedly stung by Portuguese Men O’War and two of the creatures were spotted.

    The first sighting was at the Mal Pas beach, a cove between the town’s main beaches, and the second at the popular Levante beach.
    The June stings were said to have been “minor”, although five of the seven attacked bathers were taken to hospital.

    Earlier that month a woman, Naomi Mateos, was left with painful marks over her body after being stung by one of the creatures when swimming at Puntas de Calnegre beach in Lorca.

    Claiming she had felt “paralysed” by the sharp sting, the woman spent two days in hospital, adding:

    “I felt as if fire or acid was being injected into my body.”

    The three beaches that were on lockdown in Elche after the mystery fish attacks on the two children have since reportedly been reopened.

    Related:

    Knife-Wielding Arab Man Masturbates Near Playground on Italian Beach, Threatens Police - Report
    Model Ireland Baldwin Strips Off for Sizzling Beach Photo to Celebrate Body Positivity
    Poisonous Adder Caught On Camera Crawling on Cornish Beach Near Kids
    Tags:
    poison, bite, fish, beaches, beach, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6-12 July
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok