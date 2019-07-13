Moment Ukrainian TV Channel's Office Attacked With Grenade Launcher Caught on Video

The building of the TV channel 112. Ukraine was attacked by two unknown assailants, using a grenade launcher, on the night of 13 July, Kiev police have told the media.

CCTV cameras caught the moment the building of TV Channel 112. Ukraine in Kiev was attacked. The footage shows the building being hit by a projectile.

The channel has also provided footage from its own cameras that caught the attack from a different angle.

Kiev police said they were looking for the suspects.

Recently, TV channel 112. Ukraine said it had been receiving threats over its plans to broadcast the Revealing Ukraine film. Made by US director Oliver Stone and Ukrainian documentary filmmaker Igor Lopatenok, the film reflects on the crisis in the country. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko also threatened the channel, saying that it will be held responsible if it broadcasts the film.