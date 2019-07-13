Yellow Vests protesters are hitting the streets of Paris for the 35th weekend in a row on Saturday to rally against the French government’s policies.

According to official numbers, over 6,000 protesters took to the streets last weekend across France.

The Yellow Vests demonstrations that have been taking place in France since November last year have seen 550 gendarmerie officers injured, according to the General Director of the French Gendarmerie, General Richard Lisyure, speaking to the Er-te-el radio station.

The Yellow Vests movement started as a protest against planned fuel tax hikes in France, but has since evolved into a broader anti-government movement which even spread to other parts of the continent.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.