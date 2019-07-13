Nearly 40 People Detained During Migrant Rally Near Pantheon Building in Paris

"Thirty-seven people were detained after they were identified," the police prefecture wrote on Twitter late on Friday.
#Panthéon A la suite de vérifications d’identité, 37 personnes ont été interpellées.— Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) 12 июля 2019 г.
Malgré la présence policière renforcée, les #GiletsNoirs continuent de mettre l'ambiance au #Pantheon : "Qu'est-ce qu'on veut ? Des papiers ! Pour qui ? Pour tous !" pic.twitter.com/xYCcTLeNA9— Thomas Clerget (@Thomas_Clerget) 12 июля 2019 г.
The protesters called on the government to settle their legal status and give them accommodation.
#GiletsNoirs. Toujours devant le Panthéon. pic.twitter.com/WoxKlEBIBX— Esther Benbassa (@EstherBenbassa) 12 июля 2019 г.
Voilà ce qui vient de se passer. La police française en action. "Vous voulez partir Monsieur ?" Et ils lui tombent dessus. #GiletsNoirs #Pantheon pic.twitter.com/puMmspRWMd— Thomas Clerget (@Thomas_Clerget) 12 июля 2019 г.
The rally was organized by the Chapelle Debout migrant rights group. The organization said that weeks ago, it sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, detailing its complaints about working conditions for asylum seekers.
Pantheon is the 18th-century building housing the remains of French politicians, military commanders and culture and science figures.
