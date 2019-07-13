Nearly 40 People Detained During Migrant Rally Near Pantheon Building in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 40 people have been detained during a migrant demonstration near the Pantheon building in Paris, local police have said.

"Thirty-seven people were detained after they were identified," the police prefecture wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

#Panthéon A la suite de vérifications d’identité, 37 personnes ont été interpellées. — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) 12 июля 2019 г.

Malgré la présence policière renforcée, les #GiletsNoirs continuent de mettre l'ambiance au #Pantheon : "Qu'est-ce qu'on veut ? Des papiers ! Pour qui ? Pour tous !" pic.twitter.com/xYCcTLeNA9 — Thomas Clerget (@Thomas_Clerget) 12 июля 2019 г.

Meanwhile, the RFI broadcaster reported that nearly 700 protesters, the so-called black vests, stormed the Pantheon building on Friday, protesting against working condition for undocumented migrants and asylum seekers.

The protesters called on the government to settle their legal status and give them accommodation.

Voilà ce qui vient de se passer. La police française en action. "Vous voulez partir Monsieur ?" Et ils lui tombent dessus. #GiletsNoirs #Pantheon pic.twitter.com/puMmspRWMd — Thomas Clerget (@Thomas_Clerget) 12 июля 2019 г.

The rally was organized by the Chapelle Debout migrant rights group. The organization said that weeks ago, it sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, detailing its complaints about working conditions for asylum seekers.

Pantheon is the 18th-century building housing the remains of French politicians, military commanders and culture and science figures.