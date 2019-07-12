Netherlands Wants Ex-Finance Chief to Head IMF – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has proposed its former finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to run the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local media reported.

His candidature was confirmed by sources to de Volkskrant daily.

The government did not officially name its top pick. Finance chief Wopke Hoekstra reportedly said earlier he had a few candidates on his mind but one seemed to be holding really good cards.

Current IMF chief Christine Lagarde suspended her duties last week after EU leaders proposed her to lead the European Central Bank. She will assume the role in October if confirmed.

The contenders to replace Lagarde as the head of IMF include the former UK chancellor of the Exchequers George Osborne, Bank of England governor Mark Carney, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi. Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici and some others.