14:08 GMT +312 July 2019
    This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background, near London 6 July 2019

    ‘Loving Parenthood’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Make Baby Announcement Next Year - Reports

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “loving parenthood,” and “would love to have a big family”, the Express quotes royal expert Katie Nicholl as saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

    The news immediately fuelled speculation that another royal baby announcement can be expected sooner rather than later.

    "I think it's probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby," Nicholl said."That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family," added the royal biographer.
    “They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year. But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie.”

    This comes as on Wednesday, 10 July, the US-born former actress put in an appearance with two-month-old baby Archie at a charity polo match, to cheer for Prince Harry at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

    ​Last Saturday, 6 July, Meghan and Harry celebrated the royal baby’s christening.
    Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised at Windsor Castle in a private ceremony, with two official pictures of the day shared with royal fans on Instagram.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)


    The photoshoot at the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle showed Meghan, 34, and Prince Harry, 37, posed with members of their family.
    Alongside the proud parents were the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

     

