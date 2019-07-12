‘Loving Parenthood’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Make Baby Announcement Next Year - Reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “loving parenthood,” and “would love to have a big family”, the Express quotes royal expert Katie Nicholl as saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The news immediately fuelled speculation that another royal baby announcement can be expected sooner rather than later.

"I think it's probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby," Nicholl said."That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family," added the royal biographer.

“They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year. But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie.”

This comes as on Wednesday, 10 July, the US-born former actress put in an appearance with two-month-old baby Archie at a charity polo match, to cheer for Prince Harry at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex today took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy.



Photo credit: PA Images pic.twitter.com/iStw8x014a — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@TheRoyalSussex) July 10, 2019

​Last Saturday, 6 July, Meghan and Harry celebrated the royal baby’s christening.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised at Windsor Castle in a private ceremony, with two official pictures of the day shared with royal fans on Instagram.



The photoshoot at the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle showed Meghan, 34, and Prince Harry, 37, posed with members of their family.

Alongside the proud parents were the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.