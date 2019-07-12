Register
12:37 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she arrives on stage to address delegates during a speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the ICC, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 3 , 2018.

    Theresa May Denies Claims She's ‘No Fun’, Seemingly Takes Dig at Likely Successor Boris Johnson

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Theresa May is officially slated to resign as prime minister on 24 July, with the Conservative MPs Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt going head-to-head to become the next Tory leader and prime minister.

    As she prepares to vacate 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to take a dig at likely successor Boris Johnson.
    Reminiscing about her time as PM, May told the Daily Mail: "Too many people in politics think being Prime Minister is a position of power."

    "All too often, those who see it as a position of power see it as about themselves and not about the people they are serving.”
    "There is a real difference.”

    May took a moment to answer those who criticised her for a moment of weakness when she cried in public last month, saying:

    "If a male Prime Minister's voice had broken up, it would have been said “what great patriotism, they really love their country.”
    "But if a female Prime Minister does it, it is 'why is she crying?'”

    Describing herself as an "unfashionable politician", May admitted to making mistakes in handling Brexit, and went on admit that the possibility of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister was her biggest fear.
    On a more light-hearted note, May also denied the charge that she's "no fun", as she revealed she had indulged in some Aperol Spritz on the flight back from the recent G20 summit.

    "There was plenty of laughter," she said.

    Theresa May officially resigns as Prime Minister on 24 July when she goes to Buckingham Palace to speak to the Queen.

    The final stage of the Conservative leadership election is now underway, with party members having received their ballots.
    The 160,000 strong membership will choose between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to determine who becomes the next UK Prime Minister.

    Johnson has long been the clear favourite in the contest, easily reaching the final stage and securing the votes of more than 100 Tory MPs in each round.

    © REUTERS / HANDOUT
    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

    Johnson looks to be on course to score a crushing victory, as 74 percent of the Tory party membership intend to vote him in as leader, according to the latest polling from YouGov.
    The winner of the contest is to be announced on 23 July and will take over from Theresa May a day later.

    Related:

    Surprise Move: Theresa May Blasts Rumours About Corbyn's Health as 'Unacceptable'
    Twitter Roasts Theresa May for Botching 'All Mouth and No Trousers' Insult at PMQs
    Nicola Sturgeon Defies Theresa May’s Calls for Bigger Government Role in Scotland
    UK PM Hopeful Boris Johnson Says He ‘Can’t Dissent’ From Trump's Attack on Theresa May
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Tory, Theresa May to Step Down, Theresa May, Theresa May to resign
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse