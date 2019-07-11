Register
00:10 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Ukraine Inaugurates Its New Safe Confinement Dome Over Chernobyl Reactor

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Supinsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thirty-three years after the precipitous reactor explosion, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant now has a protective dome expected to last a century.

    About 68 miles north of Kiev sits the remains of the Chernobyl plant, which suffered a catastrophic steam explosion and open-air reactor core fire on April 26, 1986, that spewed huge amounts of radioactive material into the atmosphere and surrounding lands. While a temporary sarcophagus was hastily erected over the No. 4 reactor, a more permanent structure to contain the latent radioactivity was still necessary.

    On Wednesday, European leaders inaugurated that structure: the 360-foot-tall New Safe Confinement, or simply the Chernobyl Arch.

    “Today we get the keys to the construction that was created by joint efforts of dozens of countries to protect the entire planet and humanity from radioactive contamination,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the ceremony, AFP reported.

    Noting that Chernobyl was known worldwide as a disaster area - it’s surrounded by a 1,000-square-mile Exclusion Zone, and the area of the plant will remain uninhabitable by humans for another 24,000 years - the dome would now help Ukraine “turn our problem into our advantage.”

    “This marked the next step in the transformation of Chernobyl into an environmentally safe and secure state,” the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a Wednesday statement. The bank provided $1.7 billion for building the structure, which is made out of steel and lined internally with polycarbonate panels to protect it from radiation, and which weighs 36,000 tons.

    The dome was actually moved into place in 2016 - assembled nearby and inched into place using hydraulic pistons. The dome fits snugly over the remnants of the structure that once contained No. 4 reactor.

    © AP Photo/ Mykhailo Markiv
    An aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and a new shelter, left, installed over the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

    After a year-long certification process by Kiev’s regulatory authorities, construction workers will be cleared to begin demolition of the old sarcophagus using two bridge cranes mounted inside the arches.

    When the reactor exploded during a routine test in 1986, it flung pieces of the reactor and building across the grounds of the power station and sparked a fire that poured radioactive material, including the toxic element cesium, into the atmosphere, falling down across the northern Ukrainian and Belorussian Soviet Socialist Republics as well as much of northern Europe. The explosion itself killed 30 power plant workers and caused the evacuation of over 100,000 people, including the entire city of Pripyat, where the plant workers and their families lived. 

    Hundreds of firefighters who responded to the disaster were exposed to deadly levels of radiation, and dozens died in subsequent years. Secondary fires were quickly contained, but the reactor burned for weeks. Cleanup took months and entailed collecting the debris and throwing it back into the No 4 reactor hole. The most dangerous jobs lasted 40-90 seconds: throwing a single shovelful of highly radioactive graphite off the roof of the No. 3 reactor and into the No. 4 pit - any longer and workers would have been exposed to lethal doses of radiation. Thousands of volunteers took part in that effort, and when cleanup was completed, the concrete sarcophagus was built over the top of the reactor and debris before the year was out.

    It’s difficult to assess the wider effects of the radiation put into the air, but a 2006 study published in Nature estimated perhaps 16,000 Europeans died earlier deaths caused by complications traced to the Chernobyl disaster.

    Related:

    Thirty-Three Years After Disaster, Animal Life Is Thriving in Chernobyl
    Nuclear Bloom: Huge Flowers Spotted Growing in Chernobyl Disaster Area (Photos)
    German Media Scaremongering Over 'Floating Chernobyl' as Russia Set to Deploy 1st Nuclear Power Ship
    Tags:
    Ukraine, ceremony, Inauguration, "exclusion zones", radioactive, New Safe Confinement, Pripyat, sarcophagus, disaster, Chernobyl
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse