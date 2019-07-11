Social Media Meltdown as Royal Baby Archie Steals Thunder at His Father’s Polo Match

This game has been trademark entertainment for generations of the British aristocracy. The newest member of the royal family has been introduced to the tradition after his mother Meghan took him to cheer at a charity polo event along with Prince William’s wife and children despite rumours about a rift between the two families.

Former US actress Meghan Markle, who has been in possession of the title Duchess of Sussex for over a year now, brought baby Archie to his first polo event – a charity match at Billingbear Polo Club in Surrey, England. The event was to raise funds for the charities the royals support, namely Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, helping injured military personnel.

The two, relatively rarely seen in public, came to support Prince Harry who played against his sibling Prince William during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, held in memory of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died tragically in a helicopter crash last year.

The Cambridges, Duchess Katherine and her children George, Charlotte and Louis, also joined the party to back Prince William, whose team eventually celebrated a 7-6 victory over his brother’s squad. As The Evening Standard points out, the party marks the royal cousins’ first public play-date.

As soon as the pictures of Meghan, cradling and kissing the little royal whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and Kate, playing with her kids on the sidelines of the match, emerged online, emotional comments flooded social media.

Here’s an adorable photo of the Duchess kissing Archie on the head, as she comes to support her husband at Polo. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YgBDBIuIrr — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) July 10, 2019

Family day out at the charity polo: Mum, Dad, Archie 👶

📷 via @PA pic.twitter.com/roI9BtfbWC — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 10, 2019

​Some suggested that as soon as the royal baby appeared nobody really took notice of the match at all.

Meghan and Archie show up.....ummm what Polo Match?? 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/Mv3fhabQc1 — Forever Harry and Meghan (@21caela) July 10, 2019

Harry’s friend Adam “Bidders” Bidwell admires Archie and George gets handy with a polo mallet! pic.twitter.com/o2GvqWluYT — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 10, 2019

​However, some immediately suggested that this was nothing but a damage control attempt.

Something tell a me this was damage control. Turn up to a public event with archie. Only the boys were meant t be there https://t.co/d777sOO3AL — Suzy Edwards (@suzyedwards37) July 11, 2019

​