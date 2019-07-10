Intruder Broke Into Buckingham Palace While Queen Slept - Reports

The incident took place at about 2:00 am this morning while the monarch slept just metres away from the trespasser.

A 22-year-old man broke into Buckingham Palace this morning while the Queen was in the residence, according to The Sun.

The intruder reportedly climbed over the fence and was able to bang on the doors of the royal residence. It took four minutes for the police present on the premises to capture the trespasser.

According to the Mirror, citing palace sources, the man was not carrying any weapons and the police are not treating the incident as terror-related. The intruder is now in custody at a central London police station.

A probe is expected to be launched into how the man managed to breach the security of the residence.

The trespassing comes almost exactly 37 years after a similar incident in which a British man, Michael Fagan, broke into the Queen's bedroom which was considered on of the 20th century's worst royal security breaches.