London-Bound EasyJet A320 With Passengers On Board Collides With Boeing at Amsterdam Airport (Photo)

An EasyJet A320 collided on Tuesday with a KLM Boeing 737-800 at Amsterdam Airport, with the EasyJet aircraft's wing becoming stuck in the second plane, the Mirror has reported.
A passenger on board the A320 described the incident as the plane "making a shuddering sound" before coming to a halt.
The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and an investigation has been launched in line with procedure to understand what happened. Chris (2/2)— easyJet (@easyJet) 9 июля 2019 г.
Two passenger planes collided at a gate at Schiphol Airport on Tuesday morning.— STARTinfoUP (@moueller1961) 9 июля 2019 г.
*KLM and easyJet planes were damaged in the collision, but no one was injured.https://t.co/EGmpdIiQBZ
MORE in dutch https://t.co/raKrgRtm9Q pic.twitter.com/6kHJH6vByW
Following the incident, passengers on both planes were evacuated to the terminal. As the two aircraft were damaged, KLM, whose airliner was meant to fly to Madrid, has redirected some of its passengers to another flight.
The incident is reportedly being investigated by the Dutch Safety Board.
