Register
09:01 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tommy Robinson, left, the former leader of the far-right EDL English Defence League group walks past police officers as he leaves after an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

    Tommy Robinson Begs Trump to Give Him Asylum, Saying UK 'Has Fallen'

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Former European election candidate and English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, was found of guilty of contempt of court over broadcasting a trial of a sexual grooming gang last week. The activist has insisted that the case against him is politically motivated.

    Tommy Robinson, known as a vocal anti-Islamisation activist, has publically begged US President Donald Trump for asylum ahead of his sentencing hearing in a contempt of court case. Robinson, who was convicted last week, voiced fear for his life, saying that he could be killed if he was sent to prison as the UK jails are “controlled by jihadi gangs”.

    “I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work”, Robinson stated on Alex Jones’ InfoWars conspiracy channel, noting that “This is a direct appeal on behalf of my family”.

    Robinson insisted that he had “no future” in Britain and argued that the country “has fallen”, blaming the UK government for attempts to silence him.

    The host assured the British activist that the US president “would be watching” and promised to deliver his message to the Trump administration.

    High Court judges found Robinson guilty of contempt of court for broadcasting a grooming gang’s trial on Facebook Live back in 2017 because his conduct was said to have “amounted to serious interference with the administration of justice”.

    The activist called the ruling "the biggest case of 'one rule for Tommy' and one for everyone else”, adding that the "British justice system and the establishment stinks”. He insists that the case against him is politically motivated.

    Robinson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday. This offence carries a penalty of up to two years in jail under British law.

    Robinson live-streamed defendants on trial for the sexual exploitation of young English girls in 2017 to draw attention to their religious and ethnic backgrounds. Among other things, he cited demographic data about the number of Muslims and Pakistanis living in the UK, and compared it with their prevalence among grooming gangs.

    The case against Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has become a national scandal. In 2018 he was found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of UK law on reporting. The charge, however, was struck down by an appeals court, and the 36-year-old activist was released after spending two months behind bars.

    Related:

    ‘Fed up of Being Punch Bag’ – Tommy Robinson on VIDEO of Him Punching England Fan
    Tommy Robinson Faces Court Proceedings Over Contempt of Court Charge (Video)
    Tommy Robinson Supporters Protest Against Contempt of Court Verdict
    UK Activist Tommy Robinson Guilty of Contempt of Court Over Facebook Live Broadcast
    Tags:
    grooming gangs, Tommy Robinson, Donald Trump, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse