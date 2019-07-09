Tommy Robinson Begs Trump to Give Him Asylum, Saying UK 'Has Fallen'

Former European election candidate and English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, was found of guilty of contempt of court over broadcasting a trial of a sexual grooming gang last week. The activist has insisted that the case against him is politically motivated.

Tommy Robinson, known as a vocal anti-Islamisation activist, has publically begged US President Donald Trump for asylum ahead of his sentencing hearing in a contempt of court case. Robinson, who was convicted last week, voiced fear for his life, saying that he could be killed if he was sent to prison as the UK jails are “controlled by jihadi gangs”.

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work”, Robinson stated on Alex Jones’ InfoWars conspiracy channel, noting that “This is a direct appeal on behalf of my family”.

Robinson insisted that he had “no future” in Britain and argued that the country “has fallen”, blaming the UK government for attempts to silence him.

The host assured the British activist that the US president “would be watching” and promised to deliver his message to the Trump administration.

High Court judges found Robinson guilty of contempt of court for broadcasting a grooming gang’s trial on Facebook Live back in 2017 because his conduct was said to have “amounted to serious interference with the administration of justice”.

The activist called the ruling "the biggest case of 'one rule for Tommy' and one for everyone else”, adding that the "British justice system and the establishment stinks”. He insists that the case against him is politically motivated.

Robinson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday. This offence carries a penalty of up to two years in jail under British law.

Robinson live-streamed defendants on trial for the sexual exploitation of young English girls in 2017 to draw attention to their religious and ethnic backgrounds. Among other things, he cited demographic data about the number of Muslims and Pakistanis living in the UK, and compared it with their prevalence among grooming gangs.

The case against Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has become a national scandal. In 2018 he was found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of UK law on reporting. The charge, however, was struck down by an appeals court, and the 36-year-old activist was released after spending two months behind bars.