The incident occurred just a month after another cruise liner, MSC Opera, collided with the quay and a docked river cruise ship in the Giudecca Canal of Venice.

The giant Italian cruise ship Costa Deliziosa almost rammed into the Venice dock on Sunday. The footage shows the 12-deck vessel approaching land during stormy weather, with powerful winds and heavy rain.

It is unclear if Costa Deliziosa was out of control, but the ship got too close to the dock, scraping a smaller vessel near the Sette Martiri coast.

Addressing the incident, Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli ordered the inspection of the ship.