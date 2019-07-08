Register
08 July 2019
    Two women buy sex toys at a shop

    Heart Attack at Europe's ‘Biggest Sex Fest’: Woman Rushed to Hospital After 'Overdoing It' - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / OMAR TORRES
    Europe
    Residents of a peaceful village in the English countryside are struggling to put up with visitors seeking bodily pleasures in a field nearby. However, the festival’s activities have turned out to be not only annoying to locals, but also dangerous for participants.

    A 52-year-old woman taking part in what is proclaimed to be Europe’s biggest sex festival was taken to hospital by an air ambulance after she suffered a heart attack, The Sun reports. According to the newspaper, one of the participants started gasping for breath during the Swingfields Festival, held in the picturesque Worcestershire countryside and offering a variety of activities for sex enthusiasts, ranging from swapping partners and watching others, to a tug of war and jelly wrestling.

    Luckily, medics were on site and reportedly gave her emergency treatment. As one of the festival insiders told the outlet, she “had a stent fitted in one of her blocked arteries and is making a recovery”. She is expected to leave the hospital soon.

    Although the incident is said to have shocked the 700 swingers who took part in the open-air event, the festival soon calmly continued.

    “It didn't take too long for the fun and games to resume… There have been a few jokes about her overdoing it in the frenzy of camp activities”, the source told the media outlet.

    Swingfields, marketed as the UK's only such festival, is said to be set up “covertly” on farmland, as the organisers are reportedly guarding the privacy and comfort of its guests, who have paid up to £415 for a three-day pass, with strict security measures.

    However, the event still raised eyebrows in the village, which is located a couple of miles away from the spa town of Malvern, which has also been picked by actress Elizabeth Hurley to settle down in.

    “It is slightly embarrassing and in just one year we have begun to get a reputation. It's unappealing. They are not young people. They are middle-aged with big tummies. It is slightly dreadful. And there is something a bit frightening about it. It is the covert way they go about it. I don't like the secrecy”, 87-year-old local Marjorie Stapleton said, telling the Daily Mail about the event, also dubbing it “F***Fest”.

